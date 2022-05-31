TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WAND)- Local Taylorville resident Sharon Walker celebrated almost 35 years at Ameren, but that is not the only thing worth honoring.
"The more history started coming out, then the more it meant something," she said.
It started in December of 1987, when Sharon first began her career with the company Ameren, originally known as C.I.P.S., making Sharon the first Black female to be hired at the company.
"I was the only one for probably eight years maybe," she said.
During her time at Ameren, Sharon shared that over those years, diversity within the company increased.
Steps such as additional diversity training and guest speakers became included. Fast forward by almost 35 years and Sharon had the chance to say her goodbyes to the company. She was sure to do it in style.
"My boss said, 'Sharon, is there anything else you want for your party?' I said, matter of fact, there is. I want an escort of the gas trucks and the line trucks to take me home. And I want it led by the police," she said.
That is exactly what Sharon got. And to honor her time at Ameren, Mayor Bruce Berry proclaimed May 31 as Sharon Walker Day.
