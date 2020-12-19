DECATUR, ILL. (WAND) -- What once started as a project has now been transformed into a yearly tradition.
"We knew that this was such a big part of the DNA of the church and people look forward to the Parsons Project every year," First Christian Church Pastor B.J. Leonard said. "Parsons Elementary School isn't a project that's our family."
To reach their 'family' this year -- First Christian Church had to change their mindset.
"We have to be socially distanced, but we don't have to be socially disconnected," Leonard said.
So, instead of going to Parsons Elementary School -- volunteers at the church dropped off boxes at student and teacher's houses -- the boxes were filled with food, household items, treats and games for the holidays.
"It goes beyond what's in the box -- it's the thought that counts. It's the fact these families and teachers know that it's been a difficult year and that it's been a curve ball for all of us," Leonard said. "But we want you to know that we are praying for you, we're thinking of you, we care and that we are going to get through this together as family and friends."
While the "Parsons Project" looked different this year, it still gave the church the same opportunity to make a difference.
"It's a blessing for people to participate in this -- to really put their faith in action and say "hey we believe all people are important and care and so we have an opportunity to show some care this Christmas season," Leonard said.
First Christian Church was able to serve 25 families and all teachers at Parsons Elementary School. The church and school have been working together through the project since 2004.
