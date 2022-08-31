DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- First Church of Nazarene and the Good Samaritan will be selling fresh mums to support families in need starting this week.
For the past few months both organizations have been growing mums in a plot of land by the church and they are now ready to sell.
All the proceeds will go towards making fresh food more accessible to local families in need.
Organizers from the church and nonprofit say the partnership is expanding their ability to serve Central Illinois.
Flowers are on sale now for $8 dollars a piece.
First Church of Nazarene will also host a Mercy Mumfest which kicks off on Sunday September 11 from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 1177 Hickory Point Road in Decatur.
For more information visit the Mercy Mumfest website.
