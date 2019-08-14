DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur Public Schools District 61 is back in session from summer break.
On Wednesday, thousands of students headed back to the classroom for the 2019-2020 school year. Superintendent, Dr. Paul Fregeau said the first day is always exciting.
"Just to get to see the kids, their smiling faces, their energy and their positive approach to life," said the Superintendent who's been in education for over 30 years. "It never gets old."
The first day came with some new changes to DPS61. Apart of the BOLD Project, this year Steven Decatur Middle School and Thomas Jefferson Middle School combined campuses at Steven Decatur. While construction is set to make Thomas Jefferson a Montessori campus. While, Harris Elementary and Hope Academy combine at Hope Academy and Harris Elementary becomes an Alternative Education site.
"It takes a lot of teamwork. We have to move a lot of supplies and equipment and we have to get all of the student data up to date," said Dr. Fregeau.
Along with those changes, Dr. Fregeau explained DPS61 moved to a new student system call SkyWord. Also, for visitors a security pilot program will be put into place at Garfield Montessori, Muffley Elementary, Oak Grove Elementary and Dennis Lab School. The Raptor will be able to scan ID cards and check the national sexual offender database.