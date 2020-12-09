(WAND) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday approved a test kit allowing people to collect their own COVID-19 test sample at home.
LabCorp's Pixel COVID-19 Test Home Collection Kit can be used by any person 18 years or older without a prescription needed. It is authorized as the first direct-to-consumer test system in the United States.
The person testing can self-collect a nasal swab sample before sending it to LabCorp for testing. Either positive or invalid results are then delivered to the user by a phone call from a health care provider, while negative results are sent through email or an online portal.
People can buy the home sample collection kit online or in a store with no prescription needed. It's mean to allow people to access information about their COVID-19 infection status that could help with figuring out if self-isolation is needed.
“This is the first kit for consumers to self-collect a nasal sample for COVID-19 in their home that does not require a prescription,” said Jeff Shuren, M.D., J.D., director of FDA’s Center for Devices and Radiological Health. “While many home collection kits can be prescribed with a simple online questionnaire, this newly authorized direct-to-consumer collection kit removes that step from the process, allowing anyone to collect their sample and send it to the lab for processing.”
As of Wednesday, LabCorp said the average time to deliver results is 1-2 days from when the lab receives the sample. Click here to learn more.
