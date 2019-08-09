CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - The first Downtown Champaign Wine Walk is being held Friday night.
The Champaign Center Partnership is hosting the walk Friday, Aug. 9 from 5 to 7 p.m.
The walk is coinciding with Friday Night Live and the Downtown Festival District.
The walk will take ticketed attendees on a self-guided tour to sip, shop and stroll downtown as they taste samples of various wines inside retail businesses.
Participating businesses include:
- Jane Addams Book Shop
- Circles Boutique
- Ten Thousand Villages
- Bossa Nova Café
- Dandelion
- Furniture Lounge
- Christopher & Co.
- BodyWork Associates
- WEFT FM
- Live Action Games
"We are very excited to coordinate the first Downtown Champaign Wine Walk," said Veronica Severini, Marketing and Events Coordinator of the Champaign Center Partnership. "This event has become popular in the Chicago area and encourages foot traffic to explore our locally-owned retail businesses. Plus it's a fun way for attendees to try new wines and enjoy the festive atmosphere of downtown Champaign on a Friday evening."
Wine Walk check-in will take place in the ground level lobby of M2 on Neil, 301 N. Neil St. starting at 4:30 p.m.
Participants must be 21 and older, and will be asked to present photo ID at check in.
Attendees must wear a Wine Walk wristband during the event.
Tickets are $25 and include a wine walk guide, souvenir tasting cup and 12 wine tastings at retail businesses.
Tickets may be purchased by clicking HERE.
The Downtown Champaign Wine Walk is sponsored Egizii Distributing and Busey.