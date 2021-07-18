DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Kids with dreams of being a rockstar will have the chance to put their talents on full display.
The First Gig Rock N' Roll Camp is returning to Millikin for the seventh year of its existence.
The camp is for kids age 10-17. During the week-long camp, they will "learn the fundamentals of vocals, guitar, bass, drums, recording, marketing, and performance."
Kids will be placed into bands, where they will learn how to work and play together. The camp wraps up with a final performance where the bands will play their sets to the general public, followed by a meet & greet session with autograph signing. Throughout the week, campers will work with local musicians with years of recording and touring experience.
This year's First Gig camp will take place daily from 9:00am - 5:00pm, the week of July 19-23rd, at the Perkinson Music Center (1184 W Main St, Decatur, IL 62522). The Final Performance will take place on Saturday, July 24th at Noon at the Kirkland Fine Arts Center (1184 W Main St, Decatur, IL 62522).
