DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Injuries are reported after a crash between a school bus and car in Douglas County.
The crash was on Route 133 at Douglas County Road 500 East near Chesterville. A bus from the Arcola School District was involved as it returned from a first-grade field trip.
According to an update from state police, 19-year-old Korbin Barrett drove his gray Dodge Charger over the center line at about 2:45 p.m. and hit the school bus head-on. The bus driver, 61-year-old Sherry Bare, tried to swerve to the right shoulder before the car hit the bus.
The update says Barrett has non-life-threatening injuries. Possible charges after the crash are pending.
District leaders say one student and an adult passenger were also hospitalized with minor injuries.
All students are reunited with families after another school bus transported them from the scene. Parents were notified immediately after the crash.
Adults on the bus included staff, parent chaperones and the bus driver.
The scene is clear as of 5 p.m. WAND-TV has a crew in the area.
This developing story will be updated as more becomes available.