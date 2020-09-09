DUPAGE COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - The first human case of West Nile virus for 2020 in Illinois has been confirmed.
The Illinois Department of Public Health reported a DuPage County resident in her 40s became ill in mid-August.
“While we continue to battle the COVID-19 pandemic, we must also remember to take steps to protect our health from other illnesses,” said IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike. “In an effort to decrease our risk of contracting COVID-19 from indoor settings, many of us are spending more time outdoors while still socially distancing. As we enjoy the outdoors, we need to protect ourselves from other viruses carried by mosquitoes by wearing insect repellent and getting rid of standing water around our homes.”
Last year, 46 counties in Illinois reported a West Nile virus positive mosquito batch, bird, horse, and/or human case.
For the 2019 season, IDPH reported 28 human cases, including one death.
West Nile virus is transmitted through the bite of a house mosquito which has picked up the virus by feeding on an infected bird.
Common symptoms include fever, nausea, headache and muscle aches.
Symptoms can last from a few days to a few weeks.
However, four out of five people infected with West Nile virus will not show any symptoms.
In rare cases, severe illness including meningitis, or even death, can occur.
People older than 60 and individuals with weakened immune systems are at higher risk for severe illness.
