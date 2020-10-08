CHICAGO (WAND) - A Chicago resident has died after testing positive for West Nile virus in mid-September.
This is the first human West Nile virus-related death in the state this year.
“Although we are already into fall, West Nile virus remains a risk until the first hard frost,” said IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike. “It’s important for everyone to continue taking precautions such as using insect repellent, wearing long sleeve shirts and pants, and staying indoors between dusk and dawn.”
Currently, 24 human cases of West Nile virus have been reported in Illinois.
Last year, IDPH reported 28 human cases, including one death. In 2019, 46 counties in Illinois reported a West Nile virus positive mosquito batch, bird, horse, and/or human case.
West Nile virus is transmitted through the bite of a mosquito.
Common symptoms include fever, nausea, headache and muscle aches. Symptoms may last from a few days to a few weeks. However, four out of five people infected with West Nile virus will not show any symptoms. In rare cases, severe illness including meningitis or encephalitis, or even death, can occur.
People older than 50 and immunocompromised individuals are at higher risk for severe illness.
