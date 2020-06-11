SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - The Sangamon County Treasurer Joe Aiello is reminding people that the first installment of property taxes are due Friday, June 12.
The Sangamon County Board took action to waive late fees on the first installment, if paid on or before September 11, 2020.
The Board action is in response to the economic impact of COVID-19 on Sangamon County citizens.
No in-person payments are accepted at the office of the County Treasurer or the Township Collector.
The Treasurer’s office is closed to the general public until further notice.
Taxpayers can use one of following payment methods:
- Free e-check at Tax.co.sangamon.il.us
- Mail payments to Sangamon County Treasurer, PO Box 19400, Springfield, IL 62794-9400
- Pay at any INB Drive-Thru facility or use a credit/debit card by visiting the Sangamon County Treasurer’s homepage for a link to the Illinois E- pay website. Card payments are subject to convenience fees.
