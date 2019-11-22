(WAND) - A male contraceptive could be made available to the public within the next seven months. It would reportedly be effective for about 13 years.
The Hindustan Times reports the Indian Council of Medical Research completed clinical trials for the contraceptive, which has been sent to the Drug Controller General of Indian for approval.
The contraceptive is a replacement for surgical vasectomy. It loses potency after about 13 years.
“The product is ready, with only regulatory approvals pending with the Drugs Controller. The trials are over, including extended, phase 3 clinical trials for which 303 candidates were recruited with 97.3% success rate and no reported side-effects. The product can safely be called the world’s first male contraceptive,” Dr. RS Sharma, senior scientist with ICMR, told the Hindustan Times.
The contraceptive is a polymer that is injected in the groin area under local anesthesia.
A similar contraceptive called Vasalgel is under development in the United States.
To learn more, click HERE.