MORGAN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Health officials in Morgan County say one person has tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by a member of the coronavirus.
A patient being treated at Passavant Area Hospital has tested positive. The patient is an 84-year-old male from rural Morgan County. He arrived at the hospital on Saturday and a positive confirmation was received on Tuesday. The patient is in critical condition.
The Morgan County Health Department is reaching out to the state public health to begin a contact investigation.
