FORD COUNTY (WAND)- The Ford County Public Health Department confirms for the first time this year, a mosquito collected within Ford County tested positive for West Nile virus.
According to the FCPHD, a positive mosquito batch was collected on September 2, 2022 from Piper City, Illinois.
No human cases of West Nile virus have been reported so far this year.
The FCPHD is urging residents to be aware of West Nile virus activity in their area and take steps to protect themselves and their family from West Nile virus and other mosquito borne diseases.
West Nile virus is transmitted to people by infected mosquitoes.
Experts say seasonal outbreaks often occur in local areas that can vary from year to year. Many factors impact when and where outbreaks occur, such as weather, numbers of mosquitoes that spread the virus, and human behavior.
The best way to prevent West Nile virus disease is to avoid mosquito bites and to practice the three “R’s” – Reduce, Repel, Report:
• REDUCE - make sure doors and windows have tight-fitting screens. Repair or replace screens that have tears or other openings. Try to keep doors and windows shut. Eliminate, or refresh each week, all sources of standing water where mosquitoes can breed, including water in bird baths, ponds, flowerpots, wading pools, old tires, and any other containers.
• REPEL - when outdoors, wear shoes and socks, long pants and a long-sleeved shirt, and apply insect repellent. Consult a physician before using repellents on infants.
• REPORT – report locations where you see water sitting stagnant for more than a week such as roadside ditches, flooded yards, and similar locations that may produce mosquitoes. Ford County Public Health Department may be able to add larvicide to the water, which will kill any mosquito eggs. Contact Christy Wallace or Nancy Mandamuna at (217)379-9281.
For more information on West Nile virus disease, visit Illinois Department of Public Health FAQS page.
