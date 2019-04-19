WASHINGTON, D.C. (WAND) – The last alive person who was part of the first Navy SEAL team just turned 94.
Bill Dawson was part of the first team of Naval Combat Demolition Units – also called “frogmen” - in 1943. He was 17 when he enlisted in the U.S. armed forces during World War II and joined the Pacific Theater of Operations, according to NBC Washington.
The demolition units later became today’s Navy SEAL’s. Dawson’s experience is one he’s proud of, as the family he celebrated his birthday with Thursday will attest to.
“He would talk to you for hours about all of the travels he did, all of the experience he gained and it just made him really proud of his service,” said his granddaughter, Sherrie Soos.
He was so proud of what he did, in fact, that he wrote a book. It’s called “Before They Were SEALs They Were Frogs”.
“Knowing today what I helped start developed into what it is today ... it's one of the greatest outfits in the world," Dawson said.
Dawson came home from war and started working in the D.C. Fire Department. He was part of that organization for over 20 years.
Those fire department colleagues didn’t want to miss Dawson’s party. They joined his granddaughter, great granddaughter, other family and friends in the celebration.
“He’s part of that brotherhood in the fire department for one,” said Greg Turnell. “He’s done a lot for our country and our community.”