SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - With COVID cases surging, The Springfield Area Arts Council has decided to cancel their First Night Springfield event and fireworks.
Executive Director Sheila Walk said this decision was made with careful consideration by the board and city officials to keep the public safe.
"I feel a mix of relief and disappointment. Board members and I work on this a long time, it's our signature event and all the performers were in place and the rooms were being readied and it is our biggest fundraiser of the year so mixed with the relief and the disappointment is concern."
While this event is canceled many around the area aren't. Health experts like William Brandes co-director of the St. Mary's ICU said if you are still gathering with others to be cautious.
"If you don't know that everyone in that group is vaccinated and boosted, you should wear a mask and not just a cloth mask. I would even especially if it's gonna be in a large group where you don't know some of the people and their vaccine status, I would see if I could get an N-95 level or a KN-95."
Those who bought tickets for First Night will be contacted to receive a refund.
Organizers hope to celebrate with everyone December 31st, 2022.
