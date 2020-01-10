CHICAGO (WAND) - The first pediatric flu-related death in Illinois this flu season has been reported.
A child died following complications related to the flu, the Chicago Department of Public Health reported Thursday. The child is from the Chicago area, but no other information, including whether the child had received a flu vaccine, was available.
The Chicago Department of Public Health said Influenza activity is at its peak.
Medical professionals said the best way to protect yourself and your family is to make sure everyone gets a flu vaccine.
Children are among those most at risk of developing flu-related complications.
Everyone six months and older can get a flu shot to protect against several strains of Influenza.
Even if you do end up getting sick, having the vaccine can make symptoms of the illness milder.
At least 6.4 million cases of Influenza have been reported across the country so far this season, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.