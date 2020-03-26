IROQUOIS COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Iroquois County reported their first case of the coronavirus in the county on Thursday.
The county resident's test came back positive on Thursday.
Iroquois County Public Health Department said the patient is a male in his 50s and they are at home and doing well.
The patient will remain under isolation per guidelines from the Illinois Department of Health.
No other details about the person will be made available.
Below are recommendations on when you should see your doctor if you think you've been exposed to COVID-19.
- Fever, cough, shortness of breath or other cold or flu-like symptoms and do not feel better after three tofour days. Use telephone, text, telemedicine or a patient portal to reach out rather than going to yourdoctor in person if possible.
- You are an older adult or have chronic health conditions of concern (heart disease, diabetes, lung disease) and are exhibiting mild symptoms.