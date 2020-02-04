CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Housing will soon be available for individuals that have previously been incarcerated.
FirstFollowers Founding Director Marlon Mitchell said he has been working to make this dream possible for about three years now.
"It was something that we took on the endeavor back in 2016," said Mitchell.
He said the vision all started with a survey that they conducted.
"We surveyed over 300 individuals. One of the questions was about housing and responsibility for housing. (A total of) 83 percent of the individuals who responded said that local government should provide some sort of services or support to those who are returning back," he said.
He said through multiple partnerships, especially with the Housing Authority in Champaign, he was able to make this happen.
"They will be letting about four people live in the transitional home," he said.
The Housing Authority of Champaign's CEO, David Northern Sr., said he is excited to see the facility open on Thursday. He said the state has also been generous in providing additional help to target all groups and help them live better.
"Every family has someone who has been incarcerated. I even have family that has been incarcerated. I want them to have the ability to come home, re-enter society and get jobs," said Northern.
He said there will be an application process for all that want to enroll.
"We still screen and we do backgrounds. They will have individuals at the house to work with them. It will be secure. These are individuals that we know want to go to the next level. Who want to overcome those obstacles," he said.
For more information on how to get involved, visit firstfollowersreentry.com.