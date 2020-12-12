DECATUR, ILL. (WAND) --Decatur first responders are back ringing this year for the Salvation Army with a louder purpose.
"This is my first time doing it this year --I'm just looking for a way to give back a little more this year with the trying year that everyone had so it's nice to be out here and donate for a good cause," Decatur fire fighter Rylie Reynolds said.
Three first responder groups are bell ringing this Saturday until 8 p.m. -- proceeds donated this weekend can be matched up to 25 thousand dollars.
"What the first responders do for our community is priceless -- in year's past, this has been a weekend that has come close to 20 thousand dollars in dollars raised and for our first responders to give up their time to come and ring for the salvation army -- just can't say thank you enough," Decatur Salvation Army Director of Development Kyle Karsten said.
"With everything going on it's very nice to see that people are still wiling to give to those who are in need," Reynolds said.
The first responder groups have fun with bell ringing by having a competition to see who can raise the most money -- the Decatur fire department has won two years in a row.
"There's a little bit of a pressure -- we're definitely going for the three peat this year -- so it's a fun way to raise money and everyone goes back and forth with it," Reynolds said.
first responders are reminded this weekend how much gratitude people in central Illinois have for them and the community.
"I grew up in Decatur -- I've lived in Decatur my whole life -- I plan to be here forever -- I've always loved the city I've always loved the town and anytime anyone needs anything -- it seems like everyone is willing to give extra," Reynolds said.
You can donate to the first responders' virtual kettle on sadecatur.org.
