(WAND) - First responders warn drivers of slick conditions on roadways.
During the early morning hours of Wednesday, theshared on Facebook many roads in the area have turned to ice. The department urged drivers to use caution.
Illinois Department of Transportation reported the roads in West-Central Illinois near Springfield and Jacksonville are covered in snow and ice.
Crews in Macon and Sangamon County have started treating roadways.
As road conditions change and updates on roads become available, WAND News will update this story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.