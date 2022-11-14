SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - First responders in Springfield come out for their annual Toys for Tots drive.
Santa, Police Officers, and Firefighters gather in the Crowne Plaza parking lot with dozens of toys and plenty of food for families across Central Illinois.
Santa Claus says it's important for the community to see the good from our first responders.
“A lot of people only see them in a bad situation. Today’s the day that they get to give back. They get to show everybody that they’ve got a kind heart and giving heart and they want the community to come out here and do the same thing.” said Santa.
Many families came out with their little ones to talk to Santa and Police Officers. They were even more excited to donate gifts to families that couldn't afford any this year.
“I think it’s important because some kids don’t get toys so they should be able to have fun for Christmas Eve.” said Haddie Hendren.
Last years Toys for Tots drive donated to over 10 thousand children. This year they are hoping to donate to even more.
“All families are struggling right now it seems. So, I think that it’s just going to be a really good bonus for people to be able to come out and help support their friends.” stated Santa.
Toys for Tots pickup will be at White Oaks Mall in Springfield on December 15th and 21st.
Copyright 2022. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.