MONTICELLO, Ill. (WAND) — Kayden T. Kelley, 18, has been located according to a release from the Piatt County Emergency Management Agency.
First Responders and citzens helped in the search for Kayden who was described to be 5ft. 11in., 160 lbs with black hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a gray sweatshirt with Reebok printed on it, black pants, and camouflage Crocs shoes.
Kayden was last seen on Bell Ave. in Monticello this afternoon and may be walking towards Allerton Park. The release said that Kayden is autistic.
Anyone with information about Kayden or his whereabouts can call 911.
