DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – As COVID-19 spreads across the country, departments across central Illinois are taking steps to keep first responders safe from the virus.
“We’re conquering it,” Sgt. Ron Adkins with the Macon County Sheriff’s Office said.
Adkins said the men and women of the department are being given N-95 masks, suits, glasses and respirators for situation they know will put them in contact with a COVID-19 patient. The changes also mean lower priority calls, things like noise complaints, may be responded to with a phone call instead of an officer coming by.
"We're going to have a lot fewer interactions with the public," Adkins said.
Firefighters are also finding themselves in the midst of change. The Williamsville Fire Protection District is no longer allowing staff to congregate at the fire house, and Thursday meetings have been cancelled. Brian Mendenhall, President of the departments Board of Trustees, told WAND firefighters will no longer be allowed to take part in parades for the time being. Instead, there is a new rule of order.
"Show up and respond, Mendenhall said. “Do your job. If the call only needs two or three people to respond to the emergency, then only two or three people respond. If the whole department is needed, then the whole department is needed."
Firefighters at the department are not happy with the changes and believe the trustees should have included staff in the decision-making process.
“We understand why they did what they did, but we feel we should have been a part of the decision,” a statement from the firefighters said. “We would love to be able to take part in keeping our community hopeful and strong. We would love to be able to check over our trucks and talk to each other, even if it is from six foot away. We want to be able to train so we can help our village when the call comes in. That’s the line that was overstepped.”
WAND talked to Mendenhall before the statement from staff. At that time, Mendenhall told us the decision to make the changes was to protect everyone, not just the public. Mendenhall said if one firefighter was to fall sick, the entire department may have to shut down.
"Then we have to reach out to our neighbors if we have to close the doors temporarily because of an infection," he said.
The goal for all departments taking steps to protect first responders is to protect the community and follow social distancing. It is why the Macon County Sheriff’s Office has also stopped daily briefings and are giving important information to deputies electronically.
"Make sure you're staying home unless you have to be out and maintain that social distance," Adkins said.
The Decatur Ambulance Service told WAND everyone responding to a call is now wearing N-95 masks, goggles and gowns and they are using a specific algorithm to decide if they should replace or reuse the protective gear.