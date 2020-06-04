CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A man's body has been recovered from a pond in Champaign County.
First responders say a 44-year-old man's body was pulled from a pond on Thursday evening after 8 p.m.
Crews were called to an address just off County Road 100 N, to the southeast of Broadlands.
No other details have been released at this time.
This is a developing story, check back at WANDTV.com for updates as they become available.
