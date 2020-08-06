MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - After a deadly Scott's Law violation crash along Interstate 72, first responders reminded drivers to remember to slow down and move over when they see a vehicle with its hazards on parked on the side of the road.
Illinois State Police said Scott's Law violations happen more often because drivers are distracted and not paying attention to the road. Trooper Roy Atwater said it's not a difficult task to move over and slow down.
"If you were on the side of the road in that same situation helping someone or you were the one broken down, you would want everyone to pass you at a safe speed," Atwater said.
On Wednesday night, Illinois State Police said they responded to a crash involving a two semis and service truck just past the Argenta exit on I-72.
Investigators report a service truck was working on a broken down semi on the side of the road. Another semi rear-ended the broken down semi, which then hit the service truck.
Argenta-Orena Fire Protection District responded to the crash Wednesday night. Chief Kurt Michener said his department responds to crashes along that portion of the interstate all the time. Just recently, Michener explained the department recently changed its policy to move a fire truck further back from an accident along the interstate. He hoped with that change, drivers would see the lights sooner and move over.
"We're out there with our flashing lights on and people are just 70-80 mile an hour passing us, you know not getting over not slowing down," Michener said.
If a driver violates the "Move Over Law", they could face a maximum fine of up to $10,000 dollars.
In 2017, tow truck operator Chris Moore was hit by a car along I-72. He explained when he heard the news of the crash Wednesday night, he couldn't help but think back to his bad accident that happened just down the road.
"I've been up most of the night replaying it - its different, but kind of it's the same thing," Moore said.
The crash Wednesday along I-72 claimed the life of 32-year-old Erick Ervin, a Decatur service truck operator. Moore said his heart breaks for the family.
"It takes one second to move over, slow down and just have some compassion for the person on the side of the road, because if you put yourself out there, you wouldn't want these people not moving over."
Wednesday night's crash is still under investigation by the Illinois State Police.
Police said the driver of the semi, 42-year-old Shawn Morrison of Springfield, rear-ended the semi that was broken down, pushing it into the service truck.
Morrison was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
Morrison was preliminarily charged with a Scott's Law violation for failing to yield to a stationary vehicle and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.