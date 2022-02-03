(WAND) - Illinois State Police warn drivers of dangerous roads conditions.
Due to winter weather, District 9 Troopers in Springfield said roads in District 9 are icy and snow covered. Many are blowing and drifting.
Illinois State Police in District 10 reported, snow removal operations are in effect.
Many crews halted their snow removal efforts on Wednesday night because of the wind.
Drivers are urged to not park on the shoulder of the interstate. Troopers ask drivers to find a safe place off the road if they need to stop.
Drivers are asked to stay home unless it's an emergency, but if they do plan to head out to take it slow and pay attention.
For a look at current road conditions, click here.
