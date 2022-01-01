SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - First responders in Springfield respond to vehicle accidents because of winter weather.
In a Facebook post, Springfield Firefighters Local 37 wrote, "the roads are continuing to deteriorate throughout the area this evening."
First responders are urging drivers to use caution.
Local 37 wrote in its post, firefighters responded to accidents on Springfield roadways.
"Engine 11 and Truck 2 responded to Interstate 55 at the 6th Street interchange for an accident. Luckily, the occupant did not suffer any injuries."
To see current road conditions in Illinois, click here.
