Decatur, IL (62521)

Today

Partly cloudy early followed by scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High around 80F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 69F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.