SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) – First responders were kept busy early Saturday morning in Sangamon County. That’s as they got a call for a motorist that had been swept off the road in rising water.
The Springfield Fire Department says the motorist didn’t try to drive through standing water on purpose, however he came across the water while it was dark out.
Officials say the man was able to tell dispatchers where he was and stayed with his vehicle until first responders were able to help him.
SFD shared this incident on their Facebook page to remind drivers it only takes a little water to lift a vehicle, and to use extra caution while driving at night.