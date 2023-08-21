CHARLESTON, ILL. (WAND) - The extreme heat is back, and an excessive heat warning will go on until Thursday.
"Unfortunately, from heat exhaustion we don't want to get to heat stroke. That is where some parts of the body can actually stop functioning. At that point, vomiting, very high body temperature and at that point if you do start to notice those types of symptoms, call 911," said Brian Williamsen, American Red Cross of Illinois.
Heat-related illnesses could result in death if not taken seriously. First-responders experience more medical-related calls during extreme heat.
"We occasionally get more medical issues if you got people working outside. Not paying attention to what they're doing, not hydrating. We'll occasionally get a few of those calls," said Steven Bennett, Chief of the Charleston Fire Dept.
Other risks of scorching temperatures can spark flames. Something as simple as dry grass can quickly catch fire. Open flames meeting a hot surface could result in an emergency.
"The dry conditions can also lead to fires. Obviously, people need to be careful with cigarettes or smoking materials. How they dispose of them. Just throwing them out the window or on the ground can start a brush fire that we don't want to have," said Bennett.
Chief Bennett said it's dangerous for firefighters to respond to scenes in this heat. Over the weekend, the Charleston Fire Department battled fires at two scenes. Bennett said they bring in surrounding crews to assists. This allows for firefighters to switch out while battling heat from the flames and sun.
"Fires can also be challenging for firefighters as well. Just because of the extreme temperatures. We go in to fight fire, we're not just wearing our regular clothes. We have to have our gear on which is three layers thick for protection. It also makes us retain the heat so It can be very dangerous," said Bennett.
American Red Cross volunteers in the South-Central Illinois chapter responded to 10 home fires in Blue Mound, Bonnie, Charleston, Decatur, Olney, Paris, Sorento, Spaulding and West Frankfort in the past two weeks and have provided assistance to 31 individuals.
First-responders ask that residents take precautions and be aware of the dangers during the excessive heat.
You can find cooling centers near you here.
