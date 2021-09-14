NORMAL, Ill. (WAND) - Rivian has completed its first customer vehicle after it moved through the production line Tuesday at the company's plant in Normal.
The first R1T electric pickup truck marked the beginning of commercial production for Rivian. Company founder and CEO RJ Scaringe said on Twitter this huge step was reached after months of building pre-production vehicles.
"Our team's collective efforts have made this moment possible," Scaringe's tweet said. "Can't wait to get these into the hands of our customers!"
After months of building pre-production vehicles, this morning our first customer vehicle drove off our production line in Normal! Our team's collective efforts have made this moment possible. Can't wait to get these into the hands of our customers! pic.twitter.com/8ZidwTaXRI— RJ Scaringe (@RJScaringe) September 14, 2021
Rivian, which is based in California, has facilities in four U.S. states, along with the United Kingdom and Canada. It held a grand opening for its first manufacturing campus in Normal, Ill., in 2017 at a former Mitsubishi plant.
Rivian is seeking to build a second manufacturing facility in the United States. The new assembly plant would include battery cell production.
Zach Dietmeier, senior manager of plant communications for Rivian, said the Normal facility is a "launching pad and cornerstone" of Rivian's plans for decades to come.
