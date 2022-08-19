(WAND) - Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation Friday issued three additional Conditional Adult Use Dispensing Organization Licenses to applicants selected in lotteries held in the summer of 2021.
These awardees join the 182 conditional licenses issued by the Administration in July and early August. That means all 185 available licenses from the original round of licenses have now been issued.
All businesses selected qualify as Social Equity Applicants under the Cannabis Regulation and Tax Act.
“Illinois is a pioneer, leading the way in cannabis legalization that is equity-centered,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “With all 185 conditional licenses now in the hands of social equity applicants, we have reached a tremendous milestone. Now, we look forward to getting these businesses up and running, creating jobs in the communities most harmed by the failed drug war, and cementing ownership in Illinois’ cannabis industry as the most diverse in the nation.”
All businesses awarded Conditional Licenses will have 180 days to select a physical storefront location and obtain the full Adult Use Dispensing Organization License. If a Conditional Licensee is unable to find a suitable physical location within the 180-day period, they may request an extension of 180 days. Once issued an Adult Use Dispensing Organization License, a business may begin purchasing and dispensing adult use cannabis.
“I am pleased the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation fulfilled its statutory requirement and issued these 185 conditional dispensary licenses,” said Mario Treto, Jr., Secretary of the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation. “The release of these remaining licenses means ownership of cannabis dispensaries in Illinois is now more inclusive and diverse than ever before, and we look forward to taking the next steps together to continue implementing the most equitable cannabis program in the country.”
The full list of licensees is available here.
The Cannabis Regulation and Tax Act also authorizes the Department to issue additional licenses in 2022 and future years.
