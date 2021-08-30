URBANA, Ill. (WAND) – The Illinois MRI Exhibit will now feature the first two human magnetic resonance imaging scanners invented by late University of Illinois faculty member Paul Lauterbur.
The scanners were discovered by Brad Sutton, a professor of bio-engineering and technical director of Beckman's Biomedical Imaging Center, in a storage shed in Urbana in 2017.
"I received a call about a storage shed associated with Paul that I might be interested in looking through in case it had interesting artifacts," Sutton said. "I didn't know that we would find the data to Paul's original experiments – thought lost to time – along with the first two human MRI systems. It is interesting to see his notes as he worked late nights for a month to go quickly from idea to images."
With the help of Earle Heffley, a member of Beckman's facilities team and an MRI enthusiast, arrangements were made for the scanners to be transported to Beckman.
Accommodations were made to the atrium of the Beckman Institute for Advanced Science and Technology to allow for the two 3,500-pound magnets in the new exhibit space.
Lauterbur came up with the initial idea for MRI on September 2, 1971, as a faculty member at Stony Brook University in New York. By October 10 of the same year, his idea was working. He was recruited to Illinois in the 1980s. Along with British physicist Sir Peter Mansfield (who in 1962-1964 had been a postdoctoral researcher with late physics Professor Charlie Slichter at Illinois), Lauterbur won the 2003 Nobel Prize in Physiology for Medicine for their work in developing MRI.
After Paul received the Nobel Prize, he gave a lecture on the invention of MRI to the entire school. He even allowed the students to hold the prize medal.
"The students enjoyed hearing from Paul that his idea for MRI occurred while he was eating a hamburger in a fast food restaurant," Heffley said.
Lauterbur's original two human MRI scanners, which his lab had painted red, include all the components that still make MRI work today. Both are on display in the exhibit.
"Illinois faculty and alumni were involved in nearly every step in taking the technology from the early experiments of Slichter, Lauterbur, and others; to the commercialization that included Illinois alumni Walter Robb and Jack Welch," Sutton said. "With such a rich history in the development of this pervasive life-saving technology, it is clear that this would not have been possible without the Illinois contributions."
Much of the exhibit is shared on touchscreens through text, photos, infographics, and videos. A display case also shows a scanned copy of Lauterbur's research notebook pages, including the 1971 data that led to his MRI invention and a replica of his Nobel Prize medal.
Wall decals showcase his graphs, a high-resolution brain scan, and a quote from Slichter: "I had no personal competition with any of my colleagues. We were all there together."
Jeff Moore, the director of the Beckman Institute, said this attitude of camaraderie and excitement across disciplines embodies the spirit of the Beckman Institute, even though it started decades before the institute was founded in the mid-1980s.
"The history shared in the Illinois MRI Exhibit is all about interdisciplinary collaboration," he said. "It's clear that these researchers were engaged in bold scientific risk-taking, and the resulting technology has changed the lives of patients. We know MRI has saved the lives of millions of patients and answered confounding health questions for many more."
Today, Beckman is known for its MRI and biomedical imaging capabilities: It is home to two 3 Tesla human MRI scanners, a 9.4 Tesla preclinical animal scanner, and runs campus' research at the Carle Illinois Advanced Imaging Center.
The center is home to a new Siemens Healthineers MAGNETOM Terra 7 Tesla MRI, the only such scanner in the state and one of the first 10 of these systems in the country.
The center is a partnership between campus and Carle Health. Researchers from all over campus and beyond have used MRI technology at Beckman for decades to look at human behavior, brain function, understand blood and glymphatic flow, and even learn how different molecules are distributed throughout the brain.
"Nuclear magnetic resonance and MRI are an incredible legacy on this campus," Moore said. "The Beckman Institute is here to continue solving new problems and breaking barriers with this technology."
The exhibit is open to the public from 7:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and is located at 405 N. Mathews Ave., Urbana.
