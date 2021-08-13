SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – 74 local governments among the first wave of recipients of more than $742 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) aid.
Governor JB Pritzker announced on Friday that $40 million in payments are being made to the first wave of recipients. In total, the aid will cover expenses incurred during the COVID-19 pandemic for 1, 250 small cities, towns, and villages throughout Illinois.
With the first payments now made, the administration is encouraging local governments who have not yet done so to take steps to apply for funding before the deadline of September 30, 2021.
Per federal guidelines, non-entitlement units (NEUs) that do not take steps to apply for these funds in time will not be able to claim these dollars for their communities later on.
"My administration is committed to ensuring that relief made possible through the American Rescue Plan Act reaches all of our communities as quickly as possible," said Governor JB Pritzker. "Thanks to the Biden-Harris administration and Democrats in Congress – more than $742 million is available for our local governments to continue recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic. With the deadline for funding quickly approaching, I urge all eligible communities to apply for their share of funding as we work together to build a strong economic recovery across Illinois."
Eligible local governments can claim their allotments and receive technical assistance by visiting a web portal created by the State of Illinois.
Municipalities can register for a webinar providing guidance on federal reporting requirements scheduled for Monday, August 16, through the technical assistance page.
To date, half of the eligible municipalities have taken steps to claim federal funds by completing the portal submission.
Those who have submitted, but have not yet received payment, are under review.
Municipalities completing the portal submission, including all of the documentation required by the U.S. Treasury, can expect to receive half of their funding in approximately 30 days, with the remaining half roughly a year later.
With these payments, a total of $80 million of the funding has been claimed.
The deadline for municipalities to apply for funding is September 30, 2021.
There will be no other opportunity for cities to apply for later distributions. Municipalities can view their payments here.
"Ensuring that federal funding from the American Rescue Plan reaches into all of our communities is essential to our economic recovery from the pandemic," said Sylvia Garcia, Acting Director of DCEO. "While hundreds of cities and towns have taken steps to claim their Coronavirus Local Fiscal Recovery funds, hundreds more still need to submit requests before the September 30 deadline. DCEO's NEU Support team stands ready to assist small cities, towns and villages with their applications to request these recovery dollars, which will help restore economic vitality for communities statewide."
States, including Illinois, are receiving funding from the U.S. Treasury Department to distribute to smaller local governments per capita.
Eligible local governments include cities, towns, and villages serving populations of less than 50,000 that did not receive direct aid from ARPA.
These smaller, so-called non-entitlement units of local government (NEUs) are being allocated funds they can use to cover revenue losses and the costs of responding to the COVID-19.
Funds can also be used to cover public health emergencies or their negative economic impacts on households, small businesses, impacted industries, essential workers, the communities hardest hit by the crisis, invest in building, maintaining, or upgrading water, sewer, and broadband infrastructure.
Each local government receiving funds is required to provide a project expenditure report to the U.S. Treasury by the end of October, then annually after that.
Each must follow all federal compliance and reporting responsibilities. DCEO will help local governments navigate the reporting requirements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.