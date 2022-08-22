DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — For Amber Rezinas, this is home.
The Shelbyville-native stayed in central Illinois for college and attended Millikin University — but home runs deeper than that.
"I've always liked helping other people learn since I was really young," she said.
Rezinas now has a full week of teaching at Decatur's Hope Academy under her belt. Like many first-year teachers, she had to clear numerous hurdles to get to this point.
NBC News reports teachers spend an average of $750 of their own money on supplies. Rezinas said she got lucky and spent way less — due in part to her new colleagues within Decatur Public Schools.
"I've had a lot of support from my fellow teachers," Rezinas said. "They give a lot of advice on how to start out."
But what about the countless reports of teacher burnout being at an all-time high? Rezinas isn't worried.
"The challenge of reaching every student and getting them to grow and finding what they need is just amazing," she said. "I don't think I could be doing anything else."
Now as Rezinas begins her second week on the job, she is continuing to focus on her students — hoping they find their home in the classroom just as she did.
"One thing I want them to take away is to always believe in themselves and to find what they love and go for it," she said.
