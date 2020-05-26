CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) -- For the first time, FirstFollowers of Champaign held a community conversation on gun violence in efforts to aim for peace.
FirstFollowers of Champaign usually focuses on providing shelter for those who have been incarcerated and looking to better their lives, however after many conversations, they have come to realize that another area that needs support is reducing the gun violence in their community.
"COVID-19 is very dangerous. It has increased unemployment rates and everyone knows if unemployment rates go up, the crime rate goes up," says James Corbin with FirstFollowers.
He says a lot of children are out of school and it may be calm but when things re-open, he believes people will fall back into their habits.
"Kids can't go to school. School is more than just learning. It's a place for people to get food, nutrition and we're dealing with other several factors," he says.
Corbin says he grew up in Chicago and experienced a lot of gun violence there. He says he's lost friends and family to the streets.
"I'm paralyzed from getting shot years ago," says Corbin.
He says his life changed forever after that experience and now he wants to help others.
"[A lot of this violence comes from] fear, fear of being themselves, fear of being shot...social media...and again, that age factor," says Corbin.
Marlon Michelle, the Executive Director of FirstFollowers says he wants to impact the entire community starting with the young men. One of those ways is by involving the youth in programs like GoMAD it's a program the 19 week program focuses on 18-24 year-olds participating in learning construction work and other academic subjects. Each participant has to put at least 20 hours a week and there is at least $200 a week stipend scholars' commitment to the program.
Marcell McNutt, a guest speaker at the meeting says he also feels like programs are going to help reduce gun violence. He says he grew up in Champaign-Urbana and says before there were a lot of programs and due to budget cuts, a lot of those have been removed. He says one example is youth basketball, he remembers U of I had a couple of programs.
"Growing up we used to have 20-30 people in parks. We grew up riding bikes and we had brotherhood and close friendship and now you don't see that nowadays," he says.
The only way change can be made is by having unity in the community. For more information visit FirstFollowers on Facebook.
