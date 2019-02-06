Fischer Theatre under renovation

DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - A theatre people may walk past every day will finally be opening very soon.
The Fischer Theatre has been under renovation for more than 20 years and now the building is starting to see progress. It has not been open since 1982 and the Vermilion Heritage Foundation is working on getting it running again.
"Back last year, we were able to get some major donations and attention from Julius Hegeler II," said board member Phillip Langley.
Higher is a philanthropist in Danville who often gives back to the community as much as he can. The inspiration stemmed from a production done in 2017, A Rocky Horror Picture show by the Danville Area Community College.
The theater currently has about 40 volunteers helping to reconstruct the building.
"We have very few pictures of what the theater looked like at the time so we've had to go odd of what we still have here."
Langley says they've been putting a lot of research into keeping some of the same patterns, color schemes and designs that were originally put into the building.
He says he's excited to see it moving forward because the community needs it.
"Small towns are struggling these days. I think this is a way to bring a positive image back to Danville," he said.
Langley says he is still in need of more volunteers and money to help continue the project. Anyone who wants to help out can meet them at the theater with a hammer ready and they'll say where to start.