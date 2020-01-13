SAINT PETERSBURG, Fla. (WAND) — A fisherman in Saint Petersburg Florida caught a massive Warsaw grouper off the coast.
The 350-pound fish was caught with only a hook-and-line on Dec. 29.
The FWC Fish and Wildlife Research Institute believes the fish is 50 years old, making it the oldest fish the group has collected samples from. The samples will be for their aging program.
"Acquiring the otolith from this fish was extremely valuable as samples from larger and older fish are rare," FWRI said in a Facebook post.
Warsaw grouper are characterized by an elongated dorsal spine and adults can typically be found at depths of 180 to 1,700 feet, while juveniles are occasionally seen around jetties and shallow-water reefs in the northern Gulf.
FWC does not encourage the targeting of Warsaw grouper since the status of the population in the Gulf is unknown.