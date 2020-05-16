A Major League Baseball safety proposal that would get get the league back on track for a July Opening Day, while maintaining safety guidelines has been leaked.
It was leaked to the Atheltic's Ken Rosenthal and ESPN's Jeff Passan.
When finished the document will reportedly be well beyond its current 67 pages. It includes a highly detailed road map that would require a lot of cooperation for the league's hopeful Mid-June return to club facilities and early July Opening Day.
The plan includes conducting more than 10,000 COVID-19 tests per week.
As far as in-stadium adjustments are concerned, players and team personnel NOT participating in the game would sit in the stands, six feet apart. The same applies to the National Anthem.
High fives, fist bumps and hugs are also not allowed under this plan as well as spitting, tobacco use and chewing sun flower seeds.
Pitchers would have their own set of balls to throw during bullpen sessions.
The league would advise that players do not shower at the stadium after the game. Players also could not use taxis or ride-sharing apps on the road.
Players would be required to wear masks everywhere except on the field and during strenuous activities. Their activities outside the stadium would change too, particularly on the road, where they would not be allowed to leave the hotel to eat at restaurants.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.