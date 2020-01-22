(WAND) - Your fitness tracker could help predict flu-like illnesses before the symptoms even pop up, according to a recent study.
The Study from The Lancet looked at data from 200,000 Fitbit users. Doctors found the devices picked up on subtle symptoms of the flu, including an elevated resting heart rate and disrupted sleep patterns.
According to the study, doctors can use the data to predict and respond to flu outbreaks in real time, by using your resting heart rate and sleeping patterns.
The study used data from Fitbit wearable devices from March 1, 2016 to March 1, 2018 of users in the U.S. They used people who wore a Fitbit for at least 60 days and used the same wearable for the entire period. The study also focused on the top five sates that had the most Fitbit wearers, including Illinois, California, Texas, New York and Pennsylvania.
They then compared data and weekly estimates of influenza-like illness rates with provided data from the CDC and proportion of weekly Fitbit users with elevated resting heart rate and increased sleep duration above a specific time period.
The study hopes that this information can be used to identify an outbreak and put together a response to help prevent further transmission of influenza cases during an outbreak.
Director of Nursing with the Macon County Health Department, Carol Carlton said there is one way to help prevent the spread of the flu.
“Number one would be to get your flu shot. If you don’t want to do that then good hand washing is going to be the key,” said Carlton.