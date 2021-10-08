MATTOON, Ill. (WAND)- Five individuals were arrested in Mattoon on possession of drug charges.
On September 27, police arrested Autum Brady, 44, of Mattoon for the offenses of possession of methamphetamine and violation of bail bond.
According to police, the charges allege that Brady was at or near a residence she was not allowed at following a previous domestic battery arrest. During the arrest officers located meth on Brady's person.
Brady was transported to the Coles County Safety and Detention Center, her bond has been set at $3,500.
On September 28, police arrested Nicholas Blakemore, 38 of Mattoon, for the offense of possession of meth at 2:38 a.m. in the 2700 block of Shelby Ave.
Police say, officers made contact with Blakemore after a traffic violation on a motorized bicycle. During the encounter officers searched Blakemore and located drugs on his person.
Blakemore was transported to the Coles County Safety and Detention Center, and his bond is set at $15,000.
Also on September 28, police arrested Kenneth Lansden, 42, of Mattoon, for the offense of possession of meth at 4:08 p.m. in the 3300 block of Prairie Ave.
Officials say, the charge alleges that Lansden dropped a bag of meth at a business while applying for a job.
According to police, the incident was captured on surveillance video.
Lansden was transported to the Coles County Safety and Detention Center, and his bond was set at $0.
On September 30, police arrested Dakota Allen, 24 of Charleston IL, for the offenses of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver 15-100 grams, resisting/obstructing a Peace Officer, and possession of hypodermic syringes at 1:32 p.m. in the area of 800 N and Lerna Rd.
According to police, Mattoon Officers made contact with Allen and a female subject next to a wrecked vehicle after receiving complaints of a possible domestic violence situation.
Officials say, Allen was uncooperative during the investigation, he disobeyed officers's commands to separate from the female subject, and became combative and resisting during a search of Allen's person.
Upon the search of Allen's person, police located a sock inside of his pants containing large amount of methamphetamine and US Currency.
Police later recovered hypodermic syringes from within the vehicle.
Allen was transported to the Coles County Safety and Detention Center, and his bond has been set at $75,000.
On October 2, police arrested Tiffany Todd, 32 of Mattoon, for the offense of possession of meth at 11:29 p.m. in the 1700 block of Dewitt Ave.
Officials say, officers made contact with Todd after she was observed yelling and appeared to be in distress.
According to police, Todd had an outstanding arrest warrant and she was taken into custody. During a search of Todd and her property they recovered methamphetamine.
Todd was transported to the Coles County Safety and Detention Center, and her bond has been set at $10,000.
