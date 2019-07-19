STUART, Fla. (WAND) - Five guys were arrested at a Five guys restaurant in Florida.
The Stuart Police Department took advantage of the irony, posting about the arrests on its Facebook page. “Can you guess how many guys were arrested at this location on Wednesday?”
The arrests came after a fist fight broke out in the burger restaurant.
“Five guys were involved in the fight, and those five guys found themselves under arrest,” the department wrote.
Two adults and three juveniles were charged with affray and processed at the Martin County Jail.
Police are not sure what started the fight.