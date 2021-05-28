MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Five people were injured, including one victim with serious injuries, in a five-vehicle Montgomery County crash.
Troopers said the crash occurred on Interstate 55 southbound at mile post 60. It involved two truck tractor semi-trailers blocking the road in this area, with traffic being diverted onto Illinois Route 108.
At 4:18 p.m., troopers said the road was expected to be closed for several hours. The roads were back open Friday night.
Five people were taken by ambulance to area hospitals. One victim has serious injuries and the other four have non-life-threatening injuries.
