MACON COUNTY (WAND)– Five local nonprofit organizations have been selected to receive a total of $5,000 in grants from the Youth Leadership Initiative Award fund.
The fund is made possible through The Community Foundation of Macon County and will go towards impacting the youth within Macon County by funding youth-led organizations.
“As chair of the Service Grant Team for Young Leaders in Action, myself and my committee have been given this amazing opportunity to serve our community in a new light.” Says Raleigh Allen, Chair of the Service Grant Team, “As young leaders, we feel that it is vital to continue to impact youth in a positive manner-exactly what this grant has allowed us to do.”.
“This process was both exciting and challenging for my young leaders. There were so many incredible proposals that they had difficulty choosing the best ones.” Says YLIA Program Facilitator Mrs. Temethia Joyner, “Ultimately, they wanted to find a way to have the most significant impact in Macon County possible. The grant team decided to impact five organizations’ projects, and I am proud of the projects they chose to fund.”
- Below, is a list of this year’s grant recipients:
- Decatur Area Arts Council: “Renaissance Art Camp”, $250
- Dennis Lab School- “Through Their Eyes”, $250
- Mt. Zion High School- “History Tour 2022, A Sojourn to the South”, $1,000
- Old Kings Orchard Community Center- “From Vacancy to Vibrancy”, $2,000
- South Shores Elementary School- “Ninja Sensory Path”, $1,500
