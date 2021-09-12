MARION, Ill. (WAND) — Five people were in arrested in southern Illinois after a report of gunshots and a car chase Saturday prompted a school hosting a football game to go into lockdown.
Marion police said officers responded to a report of shots fired around 1 p.m. Officers found a vehicle matching the description and tried to stop the car, but the driver took off.
The car chase went into Carterville where the car police tried to stop was involved in a crash. The occupants of the vehicle fled into a nearby wooded area, authorities said. Carterville High School was placed on lockdown because of a junior high football game on campus during the incident, according to WSIL-TV.
After a search of the area, five suspects were found and taken into police custody.
Several law enforcement agencies including Illinois State Police and the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office were involved.
Authorities called it an ongoing investigation and did not release further details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.