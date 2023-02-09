(WAND) — February is Heath Month and the Prairie Heart Institute of Illinois has shared five situations in which a person may want to visit a cardiologist.
1. It's recommended by a primary care physician. It's important to listen to the recommendations of PCPs as they know a patient's health history, lifestyle, and health concerns.
2. The person has symptoms of heart disease. The CDC has given the following list of symptoms that should not be ignored:
- Chest pain or discomfort
- Upper back or neck pain
- Indigestion or heartburn
- Nausea or vomiting
- Extreme fatigue
- Upper body discomfort
- Dizziness
- Shortness of breath
- Fluttering feeling in the chest
- Swelling of the feet, ankles, legs, abdomen or neck veins
3. There's a history of heart disease in the person's family. Some conditions may have genetic factors so it's helpful to know if other family members have heart disease.
4. The person has high blood pressure or high cholesterol. Cardiologists can treat these issues, both of which can lead to heart disease.
5. The person has other risk factors for heart disease. Diabetes, obesity, smoking, and childhood congenital heart defects are all risk factors for heart disease.
If any of these situations are present, it may be the time to reach out to a cardiologist.
Copyright 2023. WAND TV. All rights reserved
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.