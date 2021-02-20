SPRINGFIELD, lll. (WAND) - Five victims were shot in an overnight shooting in Springfield. One person is dead, and the other four were injured.
Springfield police were called to the 1100 block of South Grand Avenue around 2:30 a.m. when they heard gunshot sounds. They found one person fleeing the building at 1100 E. South Grand. As officers headed inside, The Sangamon County Dispatch System received multiple calls of gunfire and a possible fire inside the building.
Two were taken to HSHS St. John's hospital for minor injuries.
THIS IS A DEVELOPING STORY.
Anyone with information concerning this crime or any other crime is asked to call the Springfield Police Department (217) 788-8311 and/or Sangamon/Menard County Crime Stoppers (217) 788- 8427.
