INDIANAPOLIS (WAND)- The Indiana Department of Natural Resources reports five stolen cars were recovered during an Indiana Conservation Officers routine training exercise.
According to the DNR, officers were completing sonar training on the White River near Raymond Street, when they discovered what appeared to be multiple automobiles under the water.
Members of the Indiana Conservation Officers Dive Team, with the assistance of Curtis Garage and Wrecker Service Inc., were able to search and remove five vehicles from the river.
Officials confirmed all five vehicles were reported stolen dating back to 2008, and were located 40 yards from shore in a stretch where the river reached depths of 12 feet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.