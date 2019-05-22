SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Hundreds of people from across Illinois rallied at the capital to support the "Fix the FOID" Act.
Supports believe this new legislation would strengthen the FOID system, ensuring people with a violent criminal history can't purchase guns.
A poll taken just last week finds two-thirds of Illinois voters support the bill.
Take people like Milagros and Rafael Burgos. For the past four-and-a-half-years, the Burgos family has been fighting for gun reform.
"My daughter Alexandria Burgos, on Oct. 19, 2014, was shot by a stray bullet," Milagros said. "At 18 years old, my daughter's life was taken away.
"Enough guns, enough lives taken away, enough gun violence."
According to the Burgos family, they hope the passing of this act will prevent other families from losing a loved one.
WAND also spoke with Senator Elgie Sims, (D) - Chicago, who has been an advocate for gun reform.
"This is not about infringing on Second Amendment rights," Sims said. "It's about taking guns away from those who are a threat to themselves or others."