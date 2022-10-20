DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – There are a pair of exceptions in Social Security laws which result in thousands of people not being fully able to collect their benefits.
“Teachers, firefighters, railroad workers, police officers,” said Congressman Rodney Davis, (R) Illinois. “It’s the Government Offset and Windfall Elimination Provision.”
WAND News has reported on problems with Social Security dating back to 2019. Davis hopes a resolution (H.R. 82) he is sponsoring will fix the problem that leaves widows frequently unable to collect their spouses benefits when they die if one of them collected certain government pensions.
Davis’ fix is called the Social Security Fairness Act. It’s a bipartisan measure with more than 300 cosponsors. The only problem is the Democratic leadership in the U.S. House has not allowed a vote on the resolution. Davis hopes there can be a vote by the end of the year.
Congressman Davis filed a discharge petition in September in hopes of forcing action on his resolution.
